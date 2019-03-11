YPF expects further production decline in 2019

YPF (YPF +5.2% ) says it foresees a 2%-3% decline in 2019 production, extending a downward trend that the company has been unable to shake off with rising shale flows.

The anticipated production decline to 483K-488K boe/day this year partly reflects insufficient domestic gas demand and excess supply, says YPF CEO Daniel Gonzalez.

Without periodic shut-ins related to weak demand, the company says it would have registered an additional 2.5M boe/day of production, meaning that total 2018 output would have been flat Y/Y.

YPF says it is exploring options to increase gas exports to neighboring Chile and is working on getting a liquefaction barge into operation by Q3.

Long term, YPF is analyzing the feasibility of setting up a large-scale LNG export terminal "as part of a consortium that has yet to be put in place," Gonzalez says.