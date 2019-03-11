NY Fed survey shows anchored inflation expectations

Consumers' expectations for inflation declined in February by 0.2 percentage points to 2.8%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Survey of Consumer Expectations.

Medical care price growth expectations declined to the lowest reading of the series since it began in June 2013; it's still a high number--the median one-year ahead expected change in the cost of medical care fell to 7.5% from 8.3%.

Median home price change expectations were steady at 3.0% for the third straight month.

The median one-year ahead expected price change for gas, college education, and rent changed little last month, staying within 0.1 percentage point of January's expectations.

