American Public Education Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.84M (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, apei has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.