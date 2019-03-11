Dick's Sporting Goods Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (-13.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.48B (-6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dks has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 12 downward.