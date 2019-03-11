Zagg Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $163.28M (-7.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zagg has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.