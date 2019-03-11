The KeyW Holding Corporation Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.1M (+0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, keyw has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.