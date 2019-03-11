Organogenesis up 35% ahead of Q4 report

Thinly traded small cap Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO +35.1% ) is up on an 11x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 472K shares, on no apparent news.

On Monday, March 18, it is scheduled to release Q4 and 2018 results. On February 12, it reported that it expects Q4 revenues of $62.1M - 63.1M and 2018 revenues of $192M - 193M. 2018 assumptions include net revenue from Advanced Wound Care of $163.1M - 164M (down 8 - 9% yoy), $28.9M - 29M (up 47 - 48%) in net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine and $68.1M - 69.1M from PuraPly (down 37 - 38%).

2019 guidance: Revenues: $248M - 259M (up 29 - 35%); Advanced Wound Care: 219M - 229M (up 34 - 40%); Surgical & Sports Medicine: $29.5M - 31M (up 2 - 7%); PuraPly: $96M - 103M (up 40 - 50%).

Next Wednesday, March 20, management will deliver a corporate overview at Oppenheimer's Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City.

Last month, the company filed a prospectus for the resale of up to ~31.4M shares of common stock by current investors.