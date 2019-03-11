Stocks extend gains amid healthy retail reports

U.S. stocks extend their gains in early afternoon trading as January's retail sales number came in stronger than expected and the outlook for retail also looks healthy.

In addition, consumers see inflation remaining tame in the short- and medium-term outlook, according to the New York Fed.

The Nasdaq surges 1.9% and the S&P rises 1.3% ; the Dow, tempered by Boeing's decline, gains 0.6% .

All 11 of the S&P 500's industry sectors advance. Information technology ( +2.1% ) and energy (+1.8%) lead the rise, while utilities ( +0.4% ) and industrials ( +0.6% ) underperform.

Oil increases 1.1% to $56.69 per barrel, as gold dips 0.6% to $1,292.30 per ounce.

10-year Treasury edges down, pushing yield up 1 basis point to 2.65%.