ZTO Express Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $797.94M (+19.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zto has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.

