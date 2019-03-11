FDA seeks $643M funding increase aimed at key initiatives

In a statement, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. says the agency has submitted its request for $6.1B in funding for fiscal 2020, an increase of $643M from this fiscal year.

Key initiatives:

Continue fighting the opioid crisis.

Advance steps to support the production of compounded drugs.

Expand agency's capacity to review human food and animal feed ingredients.

Continue implementation of 21st Century Cures Act to advance patient-centered medical innovations.

The budget also seeks $100M in new tobacco fees from manufacturers and importers, including electronic nicotine delivery systems, to support its continued efforts to update its regulatory framework and continued steps to reduce youth use of all tobacco products.

