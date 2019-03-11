Transocean +5% after winning Petrobras contracts for ex-Ocean Rig drillships

Transocean (RIG +5.6% ) powers higher after announcing overnight that Petrobras (PBR +6% ) had awarded contracts for the Ocean Rig Corcovado and Ocean Rig Mykonos, two ultra-deepwater drillships acquired in its December purchase of Ocean Rig UDW.

The estimated firm contract backlog, excluding mobilization, is $123M for the Corcovado and $118M for the Mykonos, resulting in respective dayrates of $195K and $214K.

The rigs are expected to begin work in Brazil this November and the contracts include priced options for 680 days and 815 days, respectively.

Also: Transocean, offshore oil drilling stocks are bargains - Barron's (Mar. 11)