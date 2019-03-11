Global airlines react to Boeing 737 Max crash

Chinese carriers China Southern (ZNH +1.2% ) and China Eastern Airlines (CEA +3.1% ) are under regulatory orders to ground all 29 of the Boeing 737 Max planes operating between the two airlines.

South African carrier Comair has pulled the single Boeing 737 it operates out of it schedule.

Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF -4.2% ) says it fleet of six Boeing 737 Max planes are in perfect condition and on time in their maintenance schedules.

Norwegian Air (OTCPK:NWARF) updates that all its Boeing 737s are operating normally.

Cayman Airways has grounded both of its new 737 MAX-8 jets on a temporary basis.

Copa Airlines (CPA +1% ) updates that the company is working closely with Boeing and will comply with any recommendations.

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) and WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) both say they have had no service or maintenance issues with the 737 Max.