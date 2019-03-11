Cheniere LNG exports to China could double company's size, CEO says

Cheniere Energy (LNG +2.3% ) could ultimately double its size through liquefied natural gas exports to China but current trade tensions between the U.S. and China must be resolved, CEO Jack Fusco tells CNBC.

"At the lower levels, we don't see much change. There's two willing counterparties trying to talk about terms... At the upper level, though, there's some tension, and I think until the tension gets smoothed out... it's going to be rocky and it's going to be lumpy," Fusco says.

The CEO says Cheniere already has sent more than 60 tankers with LNG to China from its Sabine Pass terminal, the first LNG export terminal in the lower 48 U.S. states.

Separately, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave Cheniere permission to start introducing feed gas into the Train 2 production unit at its Corpus Christi LNG export terminal.

FERC's order comes less than two weeks after FERC officials gave Cheniere permission to begin commercial operations for Train 1 at Corpus Christi LNG.