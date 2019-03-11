Pipeline delay spooks traders in long-term Canadian crude market - Reuters

North American energy traders are reluctant to take up long-term positions on Canadian crude price moves, preferring to stick to spot deals, as the unexpected one-year delay to Enbridge's (ENB +1.9% ) Line 3 pipeline project adds to uncertainty around government intervention in the market.

The Line 3 delay has heightened concerns the government may impose cuts for longer than its current target of year-end 2019.

"Everything we heard from the government was that they were 100% relying on Line 3 coming into service at the end of 2019," says Tim Pickering of Auspice Capital Advisors.

Canada is the world’s fourth biggest oil producer and the heavy crude it produces is in high demand in the U.S., but sources at producers and refiners on both sides of the border say it has become more difficult to make a compelling case to buy Canadian oil contracts for later in the year because of the uncertainty related to what the government might do, according to the report.

Hedge funds, who typically trade financial contracts rather than physical barrels, also are reluctant to get involved in Canada now, Pickering says, leading to a thinner market with fewer participants.

Other potential relevant tickers include CNQ, SU, IMO, CVE, ECA, TRP, CPG, BTE, ERF, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF