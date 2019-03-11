Nucor downgraded at Longbow on muted demand growth

Nucor (NUE +1.6% ) is higher despite receiving a downgrade to Neutral from Buy from Longbow's Chris Olin, who says his carbon steel market checks indicate muted demand growth for all major products, with negative momentum most apparent for plate, merchant bar and SBQ.

Olin also says he has seen a "tepid" response to sheet and rebar price increase announcements.

Olin says he cut NUE's FY 2019 estimates to better reflect only a partial acceptance of recent mill price increases and rising material costs, and he expects management to lower current year estimates to better reflect increased risks.

