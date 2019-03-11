British pound rises as May heads for Strasbourg

The British pound gains 1.0% against the U.S. dollar to $1.314 after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Strasbourg in a last-ditch effort to secure concessions from the European Union.

Earlier, the pound fell fell as low as $1.296 when the U.K. said talks were deadlocked and May failed to get significant concessions from the EU.

“She wouldn’t be jumping on a plane unless there’s the potential for something to come out of it -- that’s the way the market is thinking," Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign-exchange at Jefferies LLC, told Bloomberg.

However, a person familiar with the matter said the trip doesn't necessarily mean there's a deal.

May's Brexit deal is set for a parliament vote on Tuesday.

