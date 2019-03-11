Goldman pulls seed capital from JUST ETF

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.5% ) has pulled its seed capital from the Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST +1.3% ), cutting the exchange-traded fund's AUM by almost half, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The $101.9M outflow late last week reduced the ETF's asset by 49% to $109.8M, according to FactSet market data. JUST's asset are still over $100M, a key threshold for investors.

Goldman teamed up with JUST Capital in June of last year to start the ETF, which tracks the JUST U.S. Large Cap Diversified Index comprised of 500 U.S. companies "aligned with the American public's priorities for just business behavior."

Issues considered in the index include worker pay and well-being, customer treatment and privacy, the environment, and job creation.

