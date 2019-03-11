Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing-linked names tumble

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -3.6% ), which makes fuselages for the Boeing 737 Max 8, is sharply lower but well off morning lows following the deadly crash (I, II, III) of an Ethiopian Airlines flight involving a brand-new 737 MAX 8 aircraft in the second such crash involving the aircraft in recent months.

SPR identifies itself as "the largest independent supplier of aerostructures to Boeing," manufacturing aerostructures "for every Boeing commercial aircraft currently in production."