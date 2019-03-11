Petrobras eyes another $8.1B in operational cost cuts through 2023

Petrobras (PBR +6.4% ) powers higher after unveiling plans to cut $8.1B from its operational costs through 2023, according to a securities filing released on Friday.

The company claims it can reach the cost goal mainly through reductions in expenses with employees, including the launch soon of a voluntary layoff plan, as well as lower expenditures in advertisement and office spaces.

PBR's new "resilience plan" also foresees an expansion of its $26.9B five-year divestment plan and the release of excess cash for investment.

PBR also has delayed the installation of a fifth production platform at the Buzios pre-salt field by a year to 2022 as part of its deeper cost-cutting plan.

The company is maintaining the timeline for the other four platforms scheduled to come on stream across the pre-salt patch in 2019-21 and another six in 2022-23; PBR estimates its oil and gas production will grow at a 5% annual rate through 2023.