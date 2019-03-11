SEC reports $125M settlement with 79 advisers over mutual fund share sales

The Securities and Exchange Commission says charges were settled against 79 investment advisers who will return more than $125M to clients, with most of the funds going to retail investors.

The actions arose from SEC's Share Class Selection Disclosure Initiative, which sought to identify and correct ongoing harm in the sale of mutual fund shares by investment advisers.

The SEC’s orders found that the investment advisers failed to adequately disclose conflicts of interest related to the sale of higher-cost mutual fund share classes when a lower-cost share class was available.