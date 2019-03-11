Allergan adds to hoped-for-changes-stoked rally, up 1%

Allergan (AGN +1.1% ) has rallied over 8% since touching $135.88 last Thursday when it announced disappointing results for MDD candidate rapastinel. The modest up move is apparently being driven by hopes that the flop will ratchet up the pressure on Chairman, President & CEO Brent Saunders to shake things up.

Bernstein's Ronny Gal believes a breakup is one of the fastest ways to unlock value, a move that Allergan management has yet to embrace. Mr. Gal also thinks that a simple announcement about a long-term plan to break the company in two would go a long way to calm investors concerned with potential value destruction from hasty action.

Mr. Saunders has so far stiff-armed value-boosting ideas and to split the Chairman and CEO roles, saying he just needs a bit more time to execute his strategy.