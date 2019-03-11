FAA issues Continued Airworthiness Notification for Boeing 737 MAX

The Federal Aviation Administration issues a notice to the international aviation community that the Boeing (BA -5.4% ) 737 MAX is still airworthy.

The FAA says it is issuing a Continued Airworthiness Notification for the plane after the weekend crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 that killed all 157 people on board.

The incident was the second deadly crash of the new Boeing plane after a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed off Jakarta, Indonesia, in October, killing all 189 people on board.