Mack-Cali to sell 56-building portfolio for $487.5M

Mack-Cali (CLI +0.4% ) agrees to sell 56-building 3.1M square-foot office/flex portfolio for $487.5M in move which substantially completes Mack-Cali's repositioning to a waterfront-centric office and residential property owner.

Part of the proceeds will be used to repay ~$230M of unsecured debt and to buy Soho Lofts, a 377-unit apartment community in Jersey City, NJ.

Sees completing the sale in Q2 2019 to RMC Acquisition Entity, an affiliate of Robert Martin Company.

