Coupa Software +3% on Q4 beats

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) gains 3% after hours on Q4 beats with 39% Y/Y revenue growth. The mixed Q1 guidance has revenue from $73.5M to $74M (consensus: $70.15M) and EPS from -$0.06 to -$0.03 (consensus: -$0.02).

Mixed FY20 guidance has revenue from $325M to $327M (consensus: $315.13M) and EPS from $0.04 to $0.10 (consensus: $0.23).

Q4 subscription and professional services revenues beat estimates with a reported $67.5M and $7.4M, respectively.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.2% versus the 0.2% consensus.

Billings totaled $127.4M compared to the $105.7M estimate.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Coupa Software beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (March 11)