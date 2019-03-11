Casey's General Stores trickles lower after earnings

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) reports an average fuel margin of $0.22 during Q4, while same-store gallons sold were down 3.4%.

Same-store sales were up 3.4% for the grocery/other merchandise business with total average margin of 31.9%. Market share was picked up in key categories.

Same-store sales for the prepared food/fountain were up 1.5% with a total average margin of 62.3%.

Looking ahead, Casey's sees 2019 same-store sales fuel growth of -2.0% to -0.5% vs. a prior forecast of -1.0% to +0.5%. The retailer expects grocery/other merchandise same-store sales of +1.5% to +3.0% and prepared food/fountain same-store sales of +1.5% to +3.5%.