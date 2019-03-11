F5 to acquire Nginx for $670M enterprise value

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has a definitive deal to acquire Nginx for a total enterprise value of about $670M.
The Nginx company was formed to provide support and value-added software to the web-server and load-balancing software released in 2004.
F5 is committing to maintaining investment in the open-source project.
“F5’s acquisition of Nginx strengthens our growth trajectory by accelerating our software and multi-cloud transformation,” bridging the divide between NetOps and DevOps, CEO François Locoh-Donou says.
The company plans to maintain the Nginx brand, and the unit will continue to be led by Gus Robertson and founders Igor Sysoev and Maxim Konovalov.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox