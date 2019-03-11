F5 to acquire Nginx for $670M enterprise value

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has a definitive deal to acquire Nginx for a total enterprise value of about $670M.

The Nginx company was formed to provide support and value-added software to the web-server and load-balancing software released in 2004.

F5 is committing to maintaining investment in the open-source project.

“F5’s acquisition of Nginx strengthens our growth trajectory by accelerating our software and multi-cloud transformation,” bridging the divide between NetOps and DevOps, CEO François Locoh-Donou says.

The company plans to maintain the Nginx brand, and the unit will continue to be led by Gus Robertson and founders Igor Sysoev and Maxim Konovalov.