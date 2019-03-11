Dicerna announces top 2019 milestones; shares down 2% after hours

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) announces key events for 2019:

Initiate long-term, multi-dose, open-label extension study of lead candidate DCR-PHXC in primary hyperoxaluria (PH) in Q2. Additional studies are planned, including PH type 3 patients and a single-dose trial in adults with end-stage renal disease.

Dosing to commence in Phase 1 study of DCR-HBVS in HBV patients in Q2. Proof-of-concept data should be available in Q4.

Application to start clinical trials in Europe for undisclosed rare disease program on tap for Q2.