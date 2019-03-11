Stocks score big rebound, overcoming Boeing's slide

Stocks snapped a five-session losing streak in a broad-based buy-the-dip rally following last week's decline, supported by reassurance from Fed Chair Powell and the outperformance of mega-cap and semiconductor stocks.
The Dow overcame an early 240-point decline to close 200 points higher (+0.8%), even as Boeing sank 5.3% percent in the wake of the second crash involving one of its 737 MAX 8 jets in less than six months involving that model; Boeing's decline shed more than 150 points from the Dow given the index's price-weighted nature and the stock's high price relative to other Dow components.
The S&P 500 gained 1.5%, as all 11 S&P sectors finished higher with gains ranging from +0.7% (utilities) to +2.2% (information technology).
Today's rebound drove both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite back above their 200-day moving averages.
The semiconductor space was an area of notable strength after Nvidia announced a deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies for $125/share in cash, helping to drive the day's outperformance of the tech sector and the Nasdaq.
The FAANG trade was back in play, too, with Apple shares jumping 3.5% after the stock was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Merrill Lynch.
U.S. Treasury prices edged lower note, pushing the two-year yield up 3 bps to 2.47% and the benchmark 10-year yield up 2 bps to 2.64%.
WTI crude climbed 1.2% to $56.80/bbl amid plans from Saudi Arabia to cut oil exports in April and expectations that OPEC would not change its production policy at the next meeting.
