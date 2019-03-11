Zafgen down 27% after hours on suspension of IND for ZGN-1258

Thinly traded micro cap Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) slumps 27% after hours in apparent response to its disclosure that it has suspended plans to file an IND in the U.S. seeking signoff to start clinical development of ZGN-1258 for the trial of metabolic disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome.

The company says it made the decision after "unexpected findings" in muscle tissue in four- and six-month rodent toxicity studies, specifically, "different degrees" of degeneration and other anomalies in rat muscle tissue in both the dose and vehicle (placebo) arms. The adverse effects were not observed in other animal species in long-term models and, according to Zafgen, other MetAP2 inhibitors or clinical trials.

Management will update investors at a later time.

Next quarter, it expects to have an update on type 2 diabetes candidate ZGN-1061, including safety and efficacy data from the second cohort of its Phase 2 study.