American Vanguard +3% after solid Q4 beat, upside 2019 revenue view

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) +3.1% after-hours after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and in-line revenues while issuing upside 2019 revenue guidance.

AVD says Q4 EBITDA totaled $16.6M compared to $14.6M in the year-ago quarter, and was $61.1M for FY 2018 vs. $48.8M in the prior year.

Despite early season wet weather conditions in the U.S., AVD says it expects FY 2019 global revenues will exceed $500M - ahead of the $486M analyst consensus estimate - gross profit margins should remain in the 38%-40% range and operating expenses are targeted at 31% of sales.