Guggenheim bullish on Web telecom services in launch

In an initiation of Web telecom services companies, Guggenheim is bullish on a number of new names.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) gets a new Buy rating, and shares are up 0.2% postmarket after gaining 4.5% today.

Also getting bullish starts: Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA), up 0.7% after a rating of Buy with a $22 price target (implying 49% upside); and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), up 0.4% after a rating of Buy and $125 price target (implying 19.5% upside).

Meanwhile the firm launched coverage of Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) at Neutral, with a $10 price target (vs. today's closing price of $10.18).