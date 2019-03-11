Equinor, BP leaders call for urgent change in response to 'crisis of confidence'

The oil and gas sector is "facing a crisis of confidence" and a mounting lack of trust as climate change concerns rise worldwide, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) CEO Eldar Saetreplan tells the opening session of this week's CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

Saetre says the industry must align to promote more transparency, public engagement and climate change action, pointing to his own company as a leader, having roughly half the carbon dioxide emissions on average as the rest of the oil and gas sector.

Other oil executives including BP CEO Bob Dudley and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) director of integrated gas and new energy Maarten Wetselaar also are expected to urge companies this week to actively address climate change and technology concerns that are scaring investors away.

Dudley is expected to deliver a warning about eroding trust, suggesting a "progressive but pragmatic" approach to providing more energy while reducing emissions.

Wetselaar said in an interview today that “the industry as a whole is behind the curve” on preparing for a transition to lower carbon energy.