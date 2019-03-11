Axios: Amazon to let partners offer lower price elsewhere

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will end a practice where it tells third-party merchant partners that they can't offer the same goods for a lower price elsewhere, Axios reports.

That "price parity" practice might violate antitrust law, and in any case has put the company up for heavy criticism over its market power.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal had pressed the administration for an investigation of the practice late last year, suggesting that the requirement could artificially inflate consumer good prices.

Amazon had dropped that requirement in Europe under regulatory pressures in 2013.