Valero, Chevron try to return Venezuelan oil following sanctions - Reuters

Top U.S. buyers of Venezuelan oil are in the odd position of trying to return millions of barrels of crude they need but cannot accept because of U.S. sanctions on the country and its state-run energy firm PDVSA, Reuters reports.

PDVSA’s U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) are proposing to return 2M barrels of crude loaded before sanctions, while Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has sought so far unsuccessfully to legally pay for 4.3M barrels, according to the report, citing an internal PDVSA document.

VLO proposed to pay PDVSA for 1.05M barrels of Venezuelan oil but reportedly was rejected by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, which oversees sanctions.

CVX hoped to take its shipments in lieu of loans and dividends stemming from joint ventures with PDVSA, and the cargoes were loaded at Venezuelan ports ahead of sanctions but they remain undelivered, according to the report, and it is unclear if PDVSA would accept such an offer.

As of March 8, 11 loaded vessels reportedly remained anchored off ports in Venezuela, two other CVX-chartered cargoes were stuck off the U.S. Gulf Coast and a third was returned to Venezuela’s Amuay terminal.