AT&T's Stankey, McAtee see big pay raises in 2018

In its proxy statement, AT&T (NYSE:T) notes CEO/Chairman Randall Stephenson saw his pay tick up only slightly in 2018, while WarnerMedia chief John Stankey saw a significant raise.

Stephenson earned total compensation of $29.1M last year, up from the previous year's $28.7M. His base salary remained at $1.8M/year, while stock awards rose to $17.1M from $16.7M.

Stankey's pay rose to $16.6M from 2017's $10.1M, as his salary more than doubled to $2.06M and he received a $2M bonus, along with a $2.6M boost to non-equity incentive compensation.

Among other named execs, CFO John Stephens's pay rose to $15.6M from $13.9M; AT&T Communications chief John Donovan saw his pay drop to $14.6M from $15.2M; and General Counsel David McAtee's pay jumped to $12.85M from $6.2M.

Along with management proposals for a slate of directors, auditor ratification and advisory compensation, the company will take up a shareholder proposal to require an independent board chairman (though with board discretion to phase that in with a CEO transition so as not to violate existing agreements).