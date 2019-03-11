Owens-Illinois to invest $60M-plus in its European glass operation

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) says it plans to invest more than $60M in its European glass operation to expand its plant in Gironcourt, France, meet growing demand for sustainable glass packaging.

OI says plans include building a new furnace for a total of three furnaces at the plant when the expansion project, which will focus on the growing premium beer segment, is completed in early 2020.

The expansion follows the company's recent acquisition of a nearly 50% interest in Empresas Comegua, the leading manufacturer of glass containers for the Central American and Caribbean markets.