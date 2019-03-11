Microsoft sues Foxconn unit, claiming unpaid royalties

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is suing a Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF, OTCPK:HNHPD) unit over unpaid patent royalties, saying the contract device maker has fallen down on an existing patent license, Axios reports.

The two have an agreement calling for Foxconn to make payments for smartphones, tablets and other devices and to provide an annual audit to Microsoft. But Microsoft says Foxconn's been doing neither for recent years.

Microsoft sued in federal court but says it values its Foxconn relationship and wants to work through the disagreement. At stake are the significant royalties that Microsoft has gotten from key manufacturers on Android-based phones and tablets.