EPA set to unveil biofuel trading plan - Bloomberg

A draft proposal set to be released as soon as this week by the Environmental Protection Agency would impose trading restrictions on biofuel credits and possibly cut revenue for some big oil companies and truck stop chains such as Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) Pilot Flying J and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA), Bloomberg reports.

The proposal aims to to quell wild price swings in credits that refiners use to prove they have satisfied annual government-mandated blending quotas for biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel.

EPA options include promoting steadier trading volumes, blocking companies from hoarding credits and discouraging refiners from shorting the market, by forcing traders to shed holdings quarterly; refiners and importers that are obligated to blend biofuel would have to retire 80% of their obligation every quarter.

The time limits could undercut some trading strategies, including refiners' ability to short the market by betting RIN prices will fall and buying credits just before they are needed to prove compliance each March.

Potentially relevant tickers include VLO, PBF, CVI, CVRR, HFC, DK, ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE PUW, HECO