BP ready to sell new 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel

BP says it is set to launch "a new very low sulfur fuel oil" with maximum 0.5% sulfur content following sea trials of product produced and supplied in Northwest Europe and Singapore.

When the International Maritime Organization's global marine fuel sulfur limit drops to 0.5% at the start of next year from 3.5%, the majority of the shipping industry is expected to shift to using new 0.5% sulfur fuel blends.

BP does not offer further details of the product's specifications or when it plans to make the first sale.