Colombia says Shell signs two offshore E&P contracts

Colombia’s government says it signed two offshore exploration and production contracts with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) that will require the company to make $100M in initial investments.

Shell's investment could surpass $650M if exploration continues, according to the president of Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency.

The government recently modified contractual terms for offshore exploration and launched a new process that allows companies to apply to explore in areas of interest, offering 20 blocks as part of a strategy to boost the oil sector.