'Captain Marvel' wows with $457M worldwide start

Captain Marvel (NYSE:DIS) wrapped up a debut at the high end of revised expectations, stomping box-office rivals with a domestic take of $153.4M.

That was more than 10 times that from the No. 2 film, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which took in $14.7M in its third week, just better than Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral (LGF.A, LGF.B) with $12.5M.

Captain Marvel logged the seventh-best opening of the 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe films, spurring what has been a lackluster box-office year so far.

On a worldwide basis, the film has pulled $456.7M, thanks to the fifth-best international opening of all time ($302M).

The film drew an estimated $89.3M in China, according to Box Office Mojo.