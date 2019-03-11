Encana +3% as S&P hikes credit rating

Encana (ECA +2.8% ) is higher after Standard & Poor's raises its credit rating to BBB from BBB-, expecting the company will continue to show its strong profitability and meet its future production targets as it integrates assets from the recent acquisition of Newfield Exploration.

S&P also removes the company from Credit Watch, where it was placed upon the merger announcement.

S&P believes the reservoir quality and geology of the assets acquired from Newfield are analogous with ECA's existing assets, which limits possible execution risks associated with operating the newly acquired U.S. producing properties.