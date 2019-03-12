Sterling boosted by Brexit 'backstop' changes

"We have secured legal changes," Theresa May said in a late night news conference beside the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker, ahead of today's vote in the U.K. parliament on the divorce agreement.

The pound climbed 0.5% on the news, buying $1.3215 and taking its gains over two days to more than 1.5% .

It's not clear if the assurances over the Irish backstop would be enough to win over the 116 additional lawmakers she needs to approve her Brexit deal.

The alternatives are leaving the EU without a deal on March 29 or delaying Brexit.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, IRL, OTC:GBB, EIRL, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP