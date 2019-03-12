Already 5,000 store closings in 2019

It's only March, but retailers - including Dollar Tree, Abercrombie & Fitch, Kohl's, Gap, J.C. Penney, Victoria's Secret and Tesla - have already announced 4,810 store closures in 2019.

According to Coresight Research, the closures far outweigh the openings, leaving real estate owners hunting for new businesses or unique concepts to fill empty storefronts.

Last year, Coresight tracked 5,524 store closures, down more than 30% from a record 8,139 closures announced in 2017.

