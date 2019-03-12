Futures extend gains after tech rally

A rally in tech shares is driving sentiment across the globe, with Wall Street set to extend the strong gains seen in the previous session, driven by an Apple upgrade at BofA and Nvidia's $6.9B deal for Mellanox.

Dow futures are up 33 points, the Nasdaq is pointing 0.4% higher, while the S&P 500 is poised to pierce the 2,800 level.

A lower likelihood of crashing out of the EU with no Brexit deal is also helping inject some bullish sentiment into equity markets, as well as China and the U.S. setting the next steps of their trade talks.

Oil is up 1.1% at $57.42/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1297/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.67%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV