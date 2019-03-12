T-Mobile, Sprint head back to Capitol Hill

The chief executives of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are heading back to Capitol Hill today to defend their planned $26B merger.

The agreement to combine the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers, struck in April, was approved by both companies' shareholders in October and has received national security clearance, but still needs approval from the DOJ and FCC.

An informal 180-day "shot clock" on the merger review was halted last week to give the public more time to comment.