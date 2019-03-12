Commercial Vehicle Group updates on new contracts

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) updates on new customer and product wins in the China market.

The company says it was awarded the next generation heavy duty truck platform utilizing its World Platform seat solution for truck maker Dayun. CVG Shanghai expects delivery to Dayun to begin in the second half of 2019 ramping up production into 2020.

CVG will also be supplying a newly engineered heat and ventilation seat system to Foton-Daimler for their new high-end truck platform.

CVG believes these opportunities combined will provide ~$7M to $10M in annual revenue once fully ramped.

Source: Press Release