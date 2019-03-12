Yum China talks growth and strategy

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) updates on company strategy, goals and targets ahead of an investor conference.

The company announces agreements with Sinopec and China National Petroleum Corporation to collaborate on the development of franchise restaurants at the two companies' gas stations across China, with a target of opening 100+ stores over the next three years. Sinopec and CNPC collectively operate over 50,000 gas stations in China.

Yum also reaffirms its long-term financial targets including ongoing high single digit percentage system sales growth, blended restaurant margin of approximately 17% and double digit operating profit growth.

Yum China says it will remain committed to returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, with the capacity to return approximately $1.5B to shareholders over the next three years.

Yum China will continue to invest strategically to grow the business through new stores and initiatives to increase same store sales.

The company also announced plans to expand its restaurant portfolio to 10K stores by 2021, excluding potential expansion of its new standalone coffee brand, COFFii & JOY. As part of the expansion, KFC has a presence in 1.2K+ cities and is currently tracking a further 1K cities that have potential for expansion.

Execs say the Pizza Hut brand will continue to enhance its digital and delivery capabilities, execute disruptive value campaigns, and accelerate asset upgrades to complete the refurbishment of its store portfolio by 2021.

Source: Press Release