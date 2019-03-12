HSBC cools on Coca-Cola

HSBC lowers Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to a Hold rating from Buy on concerns of a rocky transition by the multinational to a total beverage model.
"Coke is trying to grow the pie, requiring it to drive revenues but with low-margin brands that may take years to scale up," warns HSBC analyst Carlos Laboy.
HSBC's price target on KO falls to $50 from $64.
Shares of Coca-Cola are down 0.35% in premarket trading to $46.02 vs. a 52-week trading range of $41.45 to $50.84.
