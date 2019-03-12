Lilly's Cyramza shows positive effect in first-line lung cancer

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, RELAY, evaluating Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) for the first-line treatment of patients with EGFR-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a treatment benefit.

Specifically, patients receiving the combination of CYRAMZA and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMY) Tarceva (erlotinib) experienced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to those treated with erlotinib plus placebo, the primary endpoint.

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company plans to file global marketing applications mid-year.